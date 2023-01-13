The brochure distributed by the Municipality of Cividale del Friuli and the Friuli Venezia Region in the high schools of the town near Udine causes discussion: it contains advice for potential victims of gender-based violence, including “avoiding extravagant or skimpy clothing” which could “recall the attention of particularly violent people who have misrepresented the intentions of the victim”.

“Do not give ironic or provocative smiles to strangers – we read – and remember that the aggressor observes and selects the victims also on the basis of some details such as jewels and excessively elegant or flashy clothing”. A vademecum considered “unacceptable” by the students.

Beatrice Bertossi, coordinator of the Student Movement for the Future, explains. “Our claims concern the education of affectivity within schools, for a real change. We don’t want opinions on how we should dress.”

Protest billboards appear in the corridors of the Paolo Diacono National Boarding School: “We condemn patriarchal violence in schools”, “Hands off our bodies, violence is never justified”. The booklet, entitled “Prevent aggression, fight violence”, ended up at the center of questions from municipal and regional opposition councilors.

“We are speechless – is the comment of the councilor Alberto Diacoli on behalf of Prospettiva Civica – in front of a brochure in which behaviors are blamed that should instead belong to the normal life and freedom of every individual”.

Debora Serracchiani, group leader of the party in the Chamber intervenes from the national Democratic Party: “You always fall back there: if they rape you it means that you asked for it, you provoked it. It seems like the repetition of an old prejudice, of an endangered macho mentality, unfortunately this is the thesis accredited and disseminated by the Municipality of Cividale, led by the centre-right “.

The mayor Daniela Bernardi, with a past in the League, defends herself: “I am happy that the brochure, written by psychologists, which we have been producing for three years, has finally been read by the students of our schools with a critical spirit. The fact that they consider the advice given ‘anachronistic’ testifies that they are young people who live in normal situations and without particular hardships”.