A 32-year-old German woman drove her car into a family in northern Italy. Three people die. Now there is a bad suspicion.

Santo Stefano di Cadore – The grief in the small town of Santo Stefano di Cadore (Italy) is great. Candles and flowers lie at the scene of the accident on Via Udine. Three people – a two-year-old, the father (48) and the grandmother (65) – died in a terrible accident on July 6th. The investigations are ongoing. Many questions are open. As a trial judge on Monday (July 10) in the city of Belluno, according to the Italian news agency ansa decided, Angelika H. remains in custody for the time being. She is being treated in a psychiatric hospital. The public prosecutor’s office announced a press conference for Tuesday (July 11).

Italy: Germans continue to be in custody after a death trip

The 32-year-old from Lower Bavaria is accused of multiple killings on the road. In Italy, if convicted, you face a long prison sentence. On Thursday (July 6), the German crashed into a family at high speed. The grandmother, the father and a two-year-old boy died. The mother was not critically injured. The grandfather, who was walking at a distance from the group, reportedly suffered a heart attack and was taken to a hospital.

How did this tragedy happen? The investigations into the course of the accident are going in all directions. Witnesses are questioned, videos from surveillance cameras are evaluated. No skid marks were found at the scene of the accident, Italian media write in unison. Now there, like the news agency dpa reports, speculation that the death driver may have crashed into the family on the sidewalk on purpose. A terrible suspicion.

“We have to work with empirical data,” prosecutor Luca told the Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday, adding: “At this point it is pointless to make any reconstructions that could prove misleading. I can say that we are not ruling anything out until we have put all the elements together.” The police are also checking whether the German was possibly distracted. Mobile phone data is evaluated.

Accident with three dead in Italy: death driver can not remember anything

So far, there has been no confirmation or reaction from the authorities to the bad suspicion. Loud ansa the accused did not attend the court hearing in person on Monday, but was questioned via video conference from the Venice hospital, to whose psychiatric ward she was taken on Sunday evening. She was previously imprisoned in the Giudecca women’s prison in Venice. The interrogation is said to have lasted more than four hours.

Again Corriere de la Sera reported, according to statements by the public defender Giuseppe Triolo, his client could not remember anything. She didn’t know anything about the accident, according to the lawyer Triolo. “As if she wasn’t there.” Images from a surveillance camera installed in a workshop used by the magazine Corriere delle Alpi was published did not show the impact, but the accident car a few moments before the collision at just before 3:15 p.m. The recordings suggest that the car was traveling much too fast in the town center. (Vivian Werg with material from Ansa and dpa)