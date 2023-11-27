Rome – “Unfortunately we won’t be able to go to the Quirinale on December 21st, we’re terribly sorry for President Mattarella with whom we have an unfinished promise.” The president of the federtennis Angelo Binaghi clarifies that the appointment announced by Colle with a tweet to celebrate the victory of the Davis Cup by the Azzurri will necessarily have to be rescheduled. «The boys have already had holidays on the calendar for some time in view of then leaving for Australia, where the competitive season begins» explains Binaghi.

«We feel sorry for President Mattarella, because we had the government close to us, with the minister of sport and with the message that the prime minister sent me: we will do it when possible – explains Binaghi – because we have a pending promise with the head of state. When I was invited with Matteo Berrettini, a fresh Wimbledon finalist together with the national football team that won the European Championships, I told him it’s a historic date for us but it doesn’t end here. Soon we will come to you as winners and not finalists.”

«We can’t be there on December 21st – adds Binaghi – because the tennis season is like this, the boys have already planned their holidays, in view of leaving for Australia. And we must not change one iota, always be the same, not get lost on the catwalks, even if the one at the Quirinale obviously isn’t. I say that we must not change our habits which are application, work, method.”

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella has expressed his desire to meet the athletes who won the Davis Cup to express the congratulations of the entire country to them and awaits them at the Quirinale on any day of their choosing starting from today.