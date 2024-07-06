Washington.- US President Joe Biden blamed exhaustion and a cold for his poor performance during the first presidential debate last week against his Republican rival, Donald Trump, and said it was an episode and not due to a more serious physical condition.

“It was a bad episode. There’s no indication that it was a very serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparation. I had a bad night,” Biden said, according to an excerpt from an interview with ABC this afternoon, his first since Thursday’s debate.

“I was sick. I felt terrible. In fact, the doctors that were with me tested me for Covid-19. We were trying to figure out what was wrong. I got tested to see if I had something or not, a virus. And I didn’t have anything. I just had a really bad cold.”

In the interview, which will air in full tonight, ABC journalist George Stephanopoulos reminded Biden that former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after the debate that she was concerned that Biden’s poor performance was connected to a more serious decision.