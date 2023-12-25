Although water levels in the Netherlands remain generally high, the level does not appear to have increased significantly on Monday. The Water Boards do take further increases due to rainfall into account. Due to rain, among other things, the water level in Dutch rivers rose sharply in recent days.

The Union of Water Boards will continue to pay extra close attention to the water levels in the coming days – including during Christmas. “It has been scaled up, especially in the east of the country,” in the form of dike inspections and pumping out water, a spokesperson told the ANP news agency on Monday. According to the Union, the Rhine will pose the biggest problem in the coming days, because a lot of rain has fallen. There is also high water in the rivers Vecht, Regge and Dinkel.

Vechtstromen Water Board said on Monday: “Our employees continue to work day and night to manage the water and drain it as quickly as possible.” For example, the Water Board will take precautions at Harderberg on Monday for high water in the Vecht.

'No additional problems'

Also the Limburg Water Board noted on Monday that “the rain that fell last night did not cause any additional problems.” Yet there is still a lot of water in the rivers, ditches and streams, says the Water Board. The situation in Limburg is also being monitored extra closely during Christmas.

Water board Hoogheemraadschap Hollands Noorderkwartier has announced that the additional measures it has taken, such as installing an emergency pump in the Enkhuizen inland port, are doing their job. The water level in the Enkhuizen inner harbor is ten centimeters lower, the Water Board says on X. A high water level is expected in the Ijsselmeer.