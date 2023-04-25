the probe Hakuto-R which was trying to make history today by being the first commercial ship to land on the Moon has not given any signals after the scheduled time for contact. Those responsible for the mission have cut off the live broadcast after a few tense minutes of waiting after 6:40 p.m. today, Spanish peninsular time, when the vehicle was scheduled to land on the satellite. However, no signal has been received from the ship, which seems to indicate that it has crashed. A similar attempt launched by Israel crashed in 2019.

The probe was scheduled to land in the Atlas crater, a depression about 80 kilometers in diameter formed by the impact of a meteorite that is located in the Mare Frigoris, or Sea of ​​Cold, in the far north of the Moon. The area was chosen because it met the probe’s specifications and the requirements of Ispace’s two clients: the Japanese space agency and the United Arab Emirates, which have developed the two small exploration vehicles carried by this mission.

Since its launch in December 2022, the Japanese ship has been successfully meeting all its objectives. His approach is to reach the Moon in a trip of about five months because it means significant fuel savings. On April 14, the probe fired its engines for 10 minutes to adjust its orbit around the satellite and prepare for landing.

the probe now has sent his first images of the lunar surface. Everything seems ready for landing. The probe is scheduled to fire its thrusters once again today to begin the descent from a height of 100 kilometers. The ship will begin its approach to the Mare Frigoris. Approximately one hour later, the aircraft will attempt a soft landing in Atlas crater fully automatically. Should there be any problems, there will be several opportunities to land throughout this week and the next.

Hakuto-R is 2.3 meters tall and 2.6 meters tall standing on four legs. Its total weight is one ton and can carry up to 30 kilos of cargo. In this first lunar landing attempt, the spacecraft carries with it two small lunar rovers. The first is a small device designed by Jaxa, the Japanese space agency, which will test technologies for the future Lunar Cruiser, a spectacular six-wheeled vehicle that will be manned by astronauts and that aims to reach the satellite at the end of this decade. The second crew member is the Rashid probe, designed by the United Arab Emirates National Space Center. The European Space Agency has an important role in both the Hakuto-Rto which it provides communications between the control center and the ship, as in Rashid, where it collaborates to test materials on the wheels of the vehicle, which weighs about 10 kilos.

Ispace’s stated goal is to lead the “space economy” by extracting water on the Moon and shipping experiments, supplies and other materials as a government or corporate customer. “Imagine that the Moon allows the construction of buildings, energy extraction, metallurgy, communication, transportation, agriculture, medicine and tourism,” the company ventures on its website.

Ispace collaborates with the Draper Laboratory in the United States, a commercial organization with experience in space exploration dating back to the days of the Apollo program in the 1960s. Draper and its Japanese partner, along with other companies, have been chosen by NASA to bring two telecommunications satellites and a payload lander to the far side of the Moon in 2025 under a 73 million euro contract. The Japanese company, chaired by businessman Takeshi Hakamada, also collaborates with other companies to develop landers, batteries, materials and even lunar insurance.

Hakuto-R means white rabbit. The name is due to the Asian legend that says that a rodent of that color lives on the Moon. Europa has made important contributions to the ship. The probe’s propulsion system and its final assembly have been carried out by the European company Ariane.

The guidance system is from Draper, a private aerospace laboratory based near Boston, USA. The Draper, which collaborates with Ispace, has already won one of NASA’s million-dollar contracts to bring scientific equipment to the satellite in 2025 as part of the Artemis program. The objective of this ambitious program of the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan and other countries is to send astronauts to the surface of the Moon in 2025, settle colonies there and begin to extract water to make rocket fuel with which to reach Mars inside two decades.

