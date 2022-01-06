The Italian government is preparing to consider the hypothesis of cancellation of short flights, therefore under 250 kilometers, in the event that the same route is served by a fast train. Word of Enrico Giovannini: the Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility confirms that the policy implemented in France it could also be fielded by Italy. A request entered in writing in the “Strategic document on railway mobility”, which the ministry led by Giovannini sent to parliament for discussion.

“The creation of the high-speed system has led to the crowding-out of some air routes and the growth of others. Other European countries have also moved, or are moving, with a view to limiting competition between rail and air transport services, also for the purpose of reduce greenhouse gas emissions – reads the document now being examined by parliament – In France, a provision was recently approved that provides for the suspension of air flights on routes that can be traveled by direct train in less than 2 hours and 30 minutes, as part of a series of climatic and environmental measures (initially, the proposal included the cancellation of all flights on French soil that could be traveled by train in less than 4 hours) “. The French example was followed by the Spanish one, two countries that have made a decision that Italy is also considering right now.

“These issues are also the subject of debate within the European Union – concludes the document – Consequently, Italy too will have to ask itself the problem, especially in the context of the discussion of the Fit-for-55 package, currently under discussion in the Council and the European Parliament dedicated to reducing emissions by 55% by 2030 with a view to decarbonisation by 2050 ″. As underlined by today’s edition of Il Sole 24 Ore no decision has yet been made, but from now on there is also this hypothesis on the table to limit polluting air transport and favor sustainable trains.