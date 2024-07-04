Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Barack and Michelle Obama in an older photo. On the left is the original, on the right is a fake in which Michelle’s facial features have been altered. © Screenshots X (montage)

The US election campaign is getting dirty. Once again, outrageous claims about Michelle Obama are circulating on the Internet. The former First Lady knows “the swampy parts of the Internet.”

Pictures of Michelle Obama are circulating on the Internet, showing her together with her husband Barack Obama. She has short hair and masculine facial features. Among the pictures posted on social media, there is also the absurd claim that Michelle Obama is actually a man and his name is Michael. This is fake news. The pictures have been edited, as the fact checkers at the Reuters news agency, among others, have proven.

The topic is not new, but it started about half a year before the US election but has picked up speed again. Especially since the incumbent US President Joe Biden in the election campaign is so weak that now even the first Democrats his Demand withdrawal as presidential candidateMichelle Obama is considered a shining light by many Democrats and is being considered as a potential opponent to Donald Trump. In current polls, she is even ahead of Donald Trump.

Michelle Obama: “I’ve heard about the swampy parts of the Internet”

Political opponents are therefore trying to discredit Michelle Obama. In conspiracy theories, she is sometimes referred to as a man, sometimes as a “trans woman”. The right-wing conservative podcaster Jason Whitlock, for example, claimed in 2023 that Michelle Obama wanted to hide her true gender identity. Other commentators have also taken up this narrative. Michelle Obama was born Michael LaVaughn Robinson. Sometimes the claim is made that Barack Obama is homosexual and is therefore in a relationship with a man.

Michelle Obama addressed these allegations in her 2018 book, Becoming, which states: “I’ve smiled for photos with people who call my husband horrible names on national television but still want a framed keepsake for their mantelpiece. I’ve heard from the swampy parts of the internet that question everything about me, down to whether I’m a woman or a man.”

This picture shows Barack and Michelle Obama at Christmas, probably in the early 1990s. On the left is the original, on the right is the fake, in which Michelle was made more masculine. © Screenshot Facebook/Reddit (montage)

US election: Will Michelle Obama replace Joe Biden and become president?

Michelle Obama is repeatedly mentioned as a presidential candidateIt is more than questionable whether she will actually run for the Democrats in the US election. The former First Lady has consistently stressed in the past that she is not a political person and has never had any interest in the presidency.

Incidentally, she also passed this on to her two daughters, Malia (25) and Natasha (23), as father Barack recently announced. “Michelle instilled in them so early on that they would be crazy to go into politics,” the ex-president explained, according to the celebrity portal People at a fundraiser at the end of June. “It will never happen.” (as)