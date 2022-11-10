The single judge of the Court of Bari, Mario Mastromatteosentenced to two years in prison for perjury three of the four women accused of lying about nights of sex with Silvio Berlusconidating back to the period between 2008 and 2009. As part of the ‘escort’ process – which ended with the final sentence in the Supreme Court of 2 years and 10 months of imprisonment for Tarantini, responsible for having recruited the women to carry in Berlusconi’s private residences to prostitute themselves – the escorts had declared that they had not had sex, but had exchanged “only kisses” with the former prime minister.

“I was supposed to sleep at the hotel de Russie and instead I found myself blocked at Palazzo Grazioli because Tarantini did not answer the phone – said one of the three defendants, Vanessa Di Meglio – We drank, there were effusions but on a superficial level, like kisses, like foreplay… but without sexual acts… ”. But for the prosecutor D’Agostino it was a question of perjury. In the request for indictment D’Agostino contested the wiretapping in which the woman asked Tarantini: “Who pays, do we ask him or you?”, Reports Repubblica. The day after the party she informed him that she had been rewarded by the knight “with an important gift“.

Another one of them too, Barbara Montereale, before the court, she told that she had been hired by Tarantini as an image girl for a party at Berlusconi’s house and that she had received a thousand euros. But according to the investigators, at Palazzo Grazioli Montereale she would have received envelopes with 5 thousand euros from the former prime minister for prostitution.

Sonia Carpentone was also charged with Di Meglio and Montereale: all three were guests of the evenings at Berlusconi’s house, together with Roberta Nigro, acquitted together with Tarantini’s former driver, Dino Mastromarco, pursuant to article 384 of the Code criminal, because according to the judge the two could not be obliged to answer the questions posed to them by the parties as their answers could lead to an accusation against them. For the three women, the two-year prison sentence is suspended.