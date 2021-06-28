As a vaccination doctor I asked a tough attractive man who helped on the vaccination street with guiding the visitors, if he had already been vaccinated. “No, I’m too young to get very sick.” I told him I had heard that soon young women will no longer want to have sex with men who have not been vaccinated. At the end of the afternoon he came to ask if he could be considered for any remaining vaccine.

