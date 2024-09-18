Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2024 – 21:11

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Tuesday, the 17th, that “no serious agribusiness entrepreneur wants to see land burned” and that these entrepreneurs “know the importance they have in the export of agricultural products and international demands”.

The president stated that “the citizen who decides to start fires, whatever the reason for starting them, unnecessarily, is committing a crime against Brazilian legislation, against the Brazilian economy, against the aspirations of this country that wants to become a highly sovereign and respected country in the world.”

According to the president, “whatever we do, we will try to establish a discussion.” “Today, we spent the morning discussing the issue of pesticides,” he reported.

Lula said that “it is not possible for us not to take action regarding the growth in the use of pesticides” and defended a proposal, discussed with leaders, Embrapa and businesspeople, on the use of agricultural pesticides in the field.

“It is not possible that 80% of the pesticides banned in Germany can be sold here in Brazil. Banned in the United States and can be sold here in Brazil, as if we were a banana republic where anything can be thrown away. It is not possible,” he said.

“(I) propose to hold a meeting with the ruralist caucus, and then we will see who is serious and who is not. People know that using bioinputs is much easier. Using things that guarantee healthy productivity is much more interesting for everyone,” he added.

Lula argued that Brazil should abandon what he called the “mongrel complex” and re-discuss the issue of pesticides. “It is not rural producers who are putting pressure on Congress, no. It is pesticide entrepreneurs, who are even able to convince good-natured people to use something unnecessary. We are going to have to rethink a lot of things,” he declared.