Captain Elady dribbles past Ponferradina's Juergen in last Friday's match at the Cartagonova stadium. Monday, March 15, 2021 The good relationship between Albinegros and La Mancha will remain in the background on Monday, in a decisive match to continue in Second



Cartagena and Albacete are two twinned clubs. They share similar trajectories in the last decade and cordiality reigns among their fans, practically since the Albinegra and La Mancha parishes celebrated together the relegation of Real Murcia to Second B, in the 2009/10 season, thanks to the triumph of ‘Alba’ in the Cartagonova and