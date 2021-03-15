The good relationship between Albinegros and La Mancha will remain in the background on Monday, in a decisive match to continue in Second
Cartagena and Albacete are two twinned clubs. They share similar trajectories in the last decade and cordiality reigns among their fans, practically since the Albinegra and La Mancha parishes celebrated together the relegation of Real Murcia to Second B, in the 2009/10 season, thanks to the triumph of ‘Alba’ in the Cartagonova and
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#sentimentality #Albacete
Leave a Reply