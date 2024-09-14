Home policy

Kamala Harris had already challenged Donald Trump to another TV debate after the previous one. However, the Republican has no interest in running again.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump has the TV duel against Kamala Harris However, the 78-year-old does not want a return match – and is therefore ridiculed by the DemocratsOn his own social media platform “Truth Social,” the former president wrote: “There will be no third debate.” This was a godsend for the Harris campaign, against the presidential candidate of the republican David Plouffe, an advisor to Kamala Harris, posted on X: “We finally found out his soulmate animal. A chicken.”

“Chicken” means something like “coward” here. Harris’ spokesman Ian Sams also said that Trump should be criticized more harshly for his answers during the debate. Especially when it comes to questions about Ukraine War or abortion, Trump got off too easily. The Democrat said of Trump in a memo: “The debate was a disaster for Trump, yes.”

Trump avoids moderators’ questions in TV debate

He continued: “These answers are simply toxic. Under almost any other circumstances, any one of these answers could lead to a media crisis for the candidate that lasts for days. Taken together, they are a complete disaster. Trump should have answers to these positions.” During the TV debate, Trump did not answer the question of whether he wanted Ukraine to win its war with Russia. Instead, he said: “I want the war to stop.”

Harris and Trump argue in TV debate about Ukraine and Russia

Harris, on the other hand, accused the former president of giving up on Ukraine if he became president. “The reason Donald Trump says this war would be over within 24 hours is because he would just give up on it, and that’s not who we are as Americans,” she said about Trump during the TV debate.

Harris, unlike Trump, had announced after the TV debate that to be ready for another debate with the RepublicanBut the fact that Trump has now declined could also be convenient for the Vice President. Harris had spent a lot of time preparing for the debate and had even neglected her election campaign in the contested swing states. She was able to convince people by defeating Trump in the TV debate, but it is questionable whether she would be able to do so again. Trump would probably not fall into the same traps as the first time a second time.

Harris on campaign tour in swing states ahead of US election

During the debate, Harris managed to provoke the former president again and again. And Trump responded promptly to her taunts and quickly found himself on the defensive. Harris, on the other hand, was aggressive and drove Trump into a corner. But the former president could still change his mind and agree to a second debate between him and Harris.

Brian Fallon, a spokesman for the Harris campaign, commented to Politico: “The Vice President believes there should be another debate and we do not consider this to be his final word.” Harris is currently campaigning in the swing states, as the British Guardian reported. Probably to make up for lost time in preparing for the TV debate. In North Carolina on Thursday, Harris again challenged Trump: “We owe it to the electorate. Because the thing is… in this election, the stakes couldn’t be higher.” (sure)