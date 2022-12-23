Cooking & eatingGourmet during the holidays is popular in the Netherlands. But how do you clean that gourmet set the next morning? Jet van Nieuwkerk provides a step-by-step plan to get the device spic and span again.



Is your grill plate still dirty from last time? This way you get everything clean in time before you sit down at the table later.

1. Clean immediately

It takes some discipline, but clean your gourmet set immediately after grilling. If you wait until the next day, all the dirt will be more difficult to remove and your house will start to smell. Turn it off first, of course. Remove excess grease and dirt with a piece of kitchen paper. You can then easily clean the gourmet set with a lukewarm cloth and some cleaning vinegar.

2. Pans in the dishwasher

You don't have to worry about those dirty pans anymore. They can just go in the dishwasher.

3. Soak the grill plate overnight

You don’t have to scrub and polish the grill plate. Put the grill plate in a plastic bag or garbage bag with some soapy water and ammonia and let it soak outside overnight. The next morning you can easily rinse it and your grill plate is as good as new.

Want to keep your grill plate looking good for longer? Which can. By being careful with the non-stick coating on the grill plate, you can keep your gourmet set good for longer. Do not use scouring pads or oven cleaners, otherwise all your food will stick to your grill plate next time. This article first appeared on this site December 20, 2020.







