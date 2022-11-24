Abodi: “Football is not a world apart, there is no installment plan”

The minister minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodiin the past few hours he had spoken of Serie A’s request to repay the tax debts to be paid by December 22, denying the existence of this possibility: “Football is not a world apart, the position we have taken is known: there is no installment plan, but only a technical postponement of the terms from 16 to 22 December – the words during a hearing to the Culture Commissions of the Chamber and Senate -. Football is a piece of the industrial system, but not of a world apart. We respect the requests of some companies that needed it, but those same companies have had the time to be able to equip themselves by creating the necessary reserves to comply with the tax authorities. Now they assume the same responsibilities that the corporate system assumes. We can say that it is the first time in which, beyond emergencies, we will try to keep the point that will allow Italian football to evolve, entering a logic of normality”.

Abodi will help Serie A increase revenues. From TV rights to… The minister’s plan

The Minister Andrea Abodi however he has a clear idea to help the clubs: “Build a package of measures that support the competitiveness of the football system and particularly in Serie A”, reports the Journal. In practice, the plan is to lend a hand to Italian football to put it in a position to increase its revenues, primarily with a revision of the Melandri law on TV rights “to allow contracts with a longer duration also in Italy and not only for the rights abroad – writes the Gazzetta – Together with other issues that have been discussed in recent months without however finding a squaring of the circle, for example the story of the ban on advertising for betting companies which “gives away” to other competing markets a figure according to the Serie A league that is very close to 100 billion”.

