Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Press Split

For many children, Santa Claus comes on December 6th. © David Young/dpa

For many people, Santa Claus is simply part of Advent. In Lower Austria there were discussions about whether he should attend a kindergarten.

Vienna – “Oh, dear Santa Claus, come to my house! I’ve been thinking about you for so long! Did you bring me something too?” Sentences like these would have been proudly recited in front of St. Nicholas in many families on December 6th. For children, a visit from the man with the white beard is usually something very special. The eyes light up, the excitement is great. In a kindergarten in the municipality of Fels am Wagram in Austria, this almost didn’t happen. A planned ban caused a stir. In 2023, even the weather played a role: Icy temperatures and snow created a Christmas atmosphere.

There are three reasons for banning Santa Claus in kindergartens in Austria

The decision of the kindergarten teachers attracted quite a bit of criticism. According to several Austrian newspapers, they decided against a Santa Claus visit to kindergarten for three reasons:

Some children under three years of age: They may become frightened.

Integration children: It is not clearly known what trauma experiences they have experienced.

Who plays Santa Claus? There is no one available who is suitable.

“Certificate of poverty”: FPÖ positions itself clearly after the planned house ban for Santa Claus

This justification “completely crosses the line into absurdity,” responded FPÖ local councilor Dr. Michael Witt loudly oe24.at. Andreas Bors (also FPÖ), state party secretary and member of the state parliament, also commented: “St. Nicholas is part of our culture and our customs. A departure from this would be an indictment of our Christian values. I can therefore only appeal to the mayor and the institutions not to take this festival away from our children and to encourage them to hold it.”

Mayor saves Santa Claus visit to Austrian community

Mayor Christian Bauer (ÖVP) finally reacted decisively. Kurier.at According to him, he quickly found an experienced Santa Claus for the kindergarten and solved the problem. The visit was therefore secured, as he himself announced.

“We in Fels am Wagram naturally support the customs and traditions that the Advent season in particular brings with it in our country.”

This includes not only the Advent wreath or the Christ child at Christmas, but also St. Nicholas, he emphasized. He found approval from State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. She was happy that St. Nicholas would now also visit the kindergarten in the community, she said in the run-up to December 6th.

Incidentally, the discussions about the man with the white beard did not only occur in Lower Austria. Even in a kindergarten in Salzburg, Santa Claus was not supposed to come to visit the children. A well-known model took a position against this plan via Facebook. (mbr)