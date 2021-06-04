There will be no San Juan celebrations on the beaches along the Costa Tropical this year; the second consecutive year because of the pandemic.

This decision was taken between the coastal, town halls and the Association of Municipalities, explained the Chairwoman of the latter, María José Sánchez, who is also the Mayor of Albuñol.

Each town hall will announce the cancellation of their Saint John festivity, which is the only occasion during the whole year when it is permitted to light bonfires and camp on beaches.

“We will launch an informative campaign informing locals that now is not the time to lose control of the health situation,” she said, adding, “we can wait another year and celebrate a traditional San Juan in 2022. “

They all agreed that this was the right course of action because the mayors feared that the summer season could be lost if contagion got out of hand so early on.

Lastly, there will be another meeting in the near future to decide what to do with the traditional fiestas and fairs that take place during the summer.

