The unexpected decision triggers protests: 4,000 tickets had already been sold

Four thousand tickets sold and a sold-out announced, by online sales services, well in advance. Sunday’s match (6.00 pm) between Inter and Lecce seemed destined to turn into a maxi-reunion of Salento, who had bought tickets for the away sector at San Siro some time ago. In the last few hours, however, the Prefecture of Milan has formalized the travel ban for Giallorossi fans residing in the Province of Lecce.

THE PREVIOUS — The same script was already seen a few weeks ago, on the occasion of Cremonese-Lecce, when the grey-red ultras refused to enter the “Zini” as a sign of solidarity with the supporters of Sticchi Damiani’s club. “Football belongs to the people – read their press release – and it is made up of emotions like those experienced by us in Rome, precisely in the away sector. We won’t enter the Curva Sud on Saturday, there is no stadium without the freedom to travel, there is no stadium without emotions”. Entry was forbidden to the people of Salento due to the concomitance of the Ferrara match between Spal and Bari, which in turn was “closed” to red and white fans. See also Sports programming on TV for this Tuesday, September 6

ECONOMIC DAMAGE — As regards the match on Sunday 5 March, the analysis committee for the safety of sporting events signaled the “danger of violent actions by the fans”. The ticket price for Inter-Lecce was originally equal to 10 euros: the procedures for obtaining a refund will be easy, but this would not be enough to alleviate the inconvenience suffered by the Giallorossi who had organized the trip.The match at San Siro was in fact the ideal opportunity for many students and off-site workers to see Hjulmand and Numerous groups of supporters had booked trains and planes, in some cases departing from abroad, and even hotels which – unlike tickets, which can already be purchased at the end of January – can no longer be refunded.

US LECCE’S REACTION — President Saverio Sticchi Damiani and the managers of Lecce are already working to understand the reasons for the Prefecture’s decision, which has not yet been notified to the Salento club. They will then try to identify the margins within which it would be possible to operate to obtain the annulment or modification of the measure. A sensational stance on the part of the fans cannot be excluded, who could take a class action against the Prefecture and the football institutions. See also He was a ghost, now Mbappé is worth it for Ten Hag: thus Rashford was reborn

February 27, 2023 (change February 27, 2023 | 22:45)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Siro #people #Lecce #fans #thinking #classaction #lawsuit #Prefecture