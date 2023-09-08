Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

According to Macron, no Russian flags should fly at the 2024 Olympic Games. The decision of the Olympic Committee on the exclusion of Russian athletes is still open.

Paris – No Russian flags will fly at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. That’s what the French President did Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the newspaper on Wednesday (September 6). L’Equipe clearly. Russia is not welcome as a country at a “time when it is committing war crimes and deporting children”. What exactly this means for Russian athletes initially remained open.

Host country France wants to include Ukraine in decisions about the 2024 Olympics

Of course there could be no Russian flags at the Olympic Games, Macron said in an interview L’Equipe. He is convinced that there is a “consensus” on this question. However, the French President stressed that not the host country – ie France – should decide this, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Which status should apply to the Russian athletes is also up to the IOC. At the same time, Macron stressed that “this issue should not be politicized.”

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that no Russian flags will be displayed at the 2024 Olympic Games. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto

The status of Russian athletes is the real issue for the Olympic world to decide. It is necessary to consider what place to give “to these Russian athletes, who sometimes have spent a lifetime preparing and can also be victims of this regime,” Macron added L’Equipe. In his opinion, the Ukraine be included in the decisions. Kiev had already threatened a boycott if athletes from Belarus or Russia were allowed to take part in the Olympic Games for their countries.

Will Russian athletes be allowed to compete in the 2024 Olympics? IOC decision not yet made

The President presented which positions the IOC currently represents Thomas Bach in a speech in June last year before. The committee recommended, among other things, not to hold international sporting events in Russia and Belarus and to ban the display of national symbols. “For the first time in our Olympic history,” the “Olympic medals bestowed on the President and Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation were withdrawn,” Bach said at the time.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russian and Belarusian athletes competed under a neutral flag. (Archive image) © Sergei Bobylev/Imago

However, it is not yet clear what the committee’s decision on the 2024 Olympic Games will be. According to the former Vice President of the IOC, Craig Reedie, it is conceivable that the recommendation of the IOC Board of 2022 would be adhered to, according to which athletes from Russia and Belarus would only be able to start under a neutral flag if necessary. The IOC said to the sports show, Reedie’s statement was an “own expression of opinion”. The French President was optimistic about the IOC’s pending decision: “I want this to be a conscious decision by the sports world and I have full confidence in (IOC boss) Thomas Bach.”

Olympics: 100,000 Ukrainian athletes ‘have no opportunity to train’

Russian professional athletes are facing serious consequences at the Olympics because of their country’s war of aggression. It’s worse for the Ukrainians. “More than 100,000 Ukrainian athletes have no opportunity to train, and hundreds of sports facilities have been destroyed,” said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early July. “Many athletes ended their careers and went to the front,” reported the Ukrainian High Jump World Champion Jaroslawa Mahuchich in an interview. In view of this, long jump Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo, in an interview with SWR, considers the exclusion of Russian athletes from the upcoming games to be legitimate.

The fate of the individual Russian athletes is tragic. “But here the big picture prevails. Of course, sport is also a stage that can be used as a domestic political tool, and I think it’s right to significantly minimize this stage for Russia,” said the athletedaily News reported. used in the past Wladimir Putin its athletes as a propaganda tool. Since the beginning of Ukraine wars for example in March at a show in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, where the Russian athletes performed with the “Z symbol” for the invasion of Ukraine.