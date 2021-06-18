We all expected that Nintendo was finally going to reveal the rumored Switch Pro during E3 2021, but evidently that did not happen. Several clues suggest that the Big N has a hybrid console review on the way, but why hasn’t it been announced yet? Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of america, talk about it.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Bowser He said they are always looking to develop new technology, but must also consider whether to implement it on current hardware or on an entirely new one.

“We are always looking at technology, and how it can improve the gaming experience. It’s not about doing it [simplemente por mejorar]. It’s about how specifically technology can enhance a gaming experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to bring it to existing hardware or platforms, or do you prefer to wait for the next platform? And what is the right kind of gaming experience to go with it? There are a variety of factors that go into it, and it’s something we always contemplate. “

As you could see Bowser states that it is not only about launching new technology, but it also requires an extensive review process to determine exactly what real improvements it can bring to the user experience. That said, it is possible that the Switch Pro was not up to what Nintendo waiting for the console and has been retracted for further review.

Fountain: Washington Post