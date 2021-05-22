Wednesday was the big day. The Sabor restaurant, run by Biscayan chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho, reopened to the public for the first time in more than five months. «The reserves were exhausted. We fill up with the regulars. People want to come back, and that’s very nice, ”she enthuses. «The human being needs the hospitality industry. It is the space and the moment when you get together with your friends, you vent and clear yourself. People want to go back to normal, to laugh, to have fun.

Sabor hides in an alley off Regent Street. It is Barragán’s “London dream”, “a trip through Spain, from south to north, passing through Segovia and other Castilian foci” tasting fried fish, piquillo croquettes, octopus or suckling pig. He won a Michelin star on his debut in 2018, in addition to others he left in his previous English adventure with the Barrafina chain. “I have opened six restaurants in London, but reopening after five and a half months of quarantine is like starting at minus ten,” he explains.

It was necessary to check every plate and tray, disinfect surfaces, and readjust tables, chairs and stools to the restrictions of social distance. The original business plan also had to be modified in the face of the explosive combination of Brexit and the coronavirus. “I lost 70% of the staff among those who returned to their countries due to migration issues and those who decided to spend the pandemic with their families. And, now, the logistics of the supply of Iberian meats, cheeses, suckling pigs and other products forces me to order three weeks in advance, instead of two days that the providers asked before. Everyone is very cautious, “he says.

During the first confinement – London is coming out of the third confinement since March 2019 – he launched ‘Sabor en casa’, a home delivery service for menus in the absence of the finishing touch, on the stove or oven. “We reinvented ourselves during the pandemic and, thus, we continued to move our brand and we kept part of the team with full salary”, He says. The government subsidized up to 80% of employees’ salaries in a scheme similar to ERTE, which is scheduled to end in June.

‘People are crazy about going out, spending, eating and drinking. We have been for a year or so with almost everything closed, and she is already tired », Barragán adventure. “It is important”, he adds, “that the diner feels safe, that they see us disinfecting the surfaces, washing our hands, cleaning the railings … that they check that we are constantly attentive to hygiene so that they feel safe.”

Museums, theater and cinema



Precisely, distrust in the “strict” execution of hygiene protocols prevents academic Jennifer Smith from taking advantage of the relaxation of restrictions. From Monday 17, it is allowed to visit museums, go to the theater and cinema, bowling and bingo, put hours in the gym and share a table for up to six people in a closed space. «At the university, the risk and hygiene system is very strict And when I’m at the office, the cleaning staff comes in every half hour and disinfects everything from handles to the copier. In the library they do not allow to approach the shelves and they leave the books in quarantine. The staff asked for it and it is necessary to protect them. That is why I confidently go to campus, even though I was initially scared and scared for many weeks. But you do not know if in stores or bars they execute the protocols well and there are many people who do not respect anything and do not wear the mask in closed spaces. For now, I prefer to be outdoors, ”says the history teacher.

Adam Wright, designer of ‘animatronics’, also opts for terraces or gardens now that he begins to reconnect with friends. «The bad thing is the weather, it doesn’t stop raining and getting cold. A friend just canceled her birthday party in the park. I have not yet had a beer in a pub. You have to plan it in advance, agree with a colleague who does not feel uncomfortable in a closed space, and my friends prefer to be out in the open», He says.

Members of the ‘staff’ of the London Eye Ferris wheel, the day of its reopening. / AFP

All the interviewees have been vaccinated with at least one dose and, although the fear of getting sick has mitigated, some feel anxiety when leaving their social bubbles. “The Indian strain, with the new outbreaks of contagion, reminds us that we still have to be cautious, that we cannot risk everything,” emphasizes Wright.

The movie industry has woken up strongly this spring, according to Wright. “A lot of movies are being made for streaming services. There is a lot of action and job openings. Producers may be concerned that if they don’t finish on time, they could be caught up in another quarantine in winter.. Of course, there is an urgency to accelerate production, ”he explains of a sector that relies mainly on self-employed professionals.

The pandemic forced certain modifications in the work system, which tended to bring together different unions in the film studios on the outskirts of London. “Now we work individually, each in his own workshop, and we pass the piece from one to the other. We form small teams and, as we come out of the covid, we can extend or incorporate new people to the bubble, “he explains.

Operating in small groups strengthens trust among its members. They trust that the bubble partner respects the rules and acts with caution even in free hours. “People want to work and we are all very careful. There is a collective sense of caution, because right now we are starting to get out of the covid and almost all of us are vaccinated, but the state subsidies in our industry are basically nil, “he says.

In turn, Kathryn Bell, director of Gallery 2020, is alarmed at the possibility that the spread of coronavirus outbreaks through various regions and cities in Great Britain will delay the lifting of the limitations. None of the restrictions make sense. They have arbitrarily decided what should close and what can remain open. The lack of refinement has to progress as quickly as possible, ”says the British and Japanese art advisor at Fine Arts Consultancy.

“Go ahead”



At the entrance of his gallery, in the rich and bohemian neighborhood of Belsize, he has placed a plastic container inviting the neighborhood to donate products for the local food bank. I don’t understand the philosophy of confinement. We should protect the most vulnerable and move on with vital activity. Just a short drive from here, between Chalk Farm and Camden Town, the outlook is devastating. Shops, bars, restaurants closed … that never reopened. Those who go to food banks are not concerned about the virus, but how they will feed their family that night, “he denounces.

Bell believes that many adults will be slow to emerge from their bubble and return to urban life. «Young people feel more secure, but they don’t have much money to spend. In contrast, those in their forties, fifties, sixties have resources, but are afraid to step out of their comfort zone. They have exposed us to a level of fear, uncertainty and confusion, which is irrational.

One and the other agree that the pandemic has brought changes that will be permanent. The teacher intuits that online classes in Humanities subjects will continue in the fall, although the coronavirus is under control in England. The Santurtzi restorer is preparing a new version of her ‘Taste at home’ offer and the mechanical effects technician thinks that geographical dispersion will end up imposing itself in a way that “the stigma will disappear” to move from London or other cities for fear of losing the opportunity to work.

If not, discos and big shows are waiting for the green light to reopen the doors. The adoption of a vaccination passport or a certificate of viral immunity, which the government continues to study, could facilitate the reactivation of these mass numbers.