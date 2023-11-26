There will be no long-awaited Christmas peace between Harry and Meghan and King Charles III. There were many who were counting on it, given that there had been a “reconciliatory” phone call between the king’s second son and his father a few days ago on the occasion of the sovereign’s 75th birthday. But no. Harry and Meghan will not eat the panettone from Sandrigham House, Norflok. No royal Christmas for them. According to the interpretation of the English tabloids, it was the news of the imminent release of a second burning book concerning the royal family: «Endgame». This is the latest creation of Omid Scobie, journalist, friend and spokesperson (albeit unofficial) of Harry and Meghan Markle as well as co-author of the biography “Finding Freedom”.

It seems that it was the Sussexes who provided the incandescent content of the volume. «Endgame» will be released on November 28th but some embarrassing previews good to make the Windsors tremble are already circulating of those 416 pages – coincidentally close to the birthday of King Charles III just celebrated. In fact, the book reveals that Harry was kept in the dark in September 2022 about the worsening condition of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.





Indeed, the spare son, «The Spare», apparently was completely isolated even when the BBC presenters were now wearing black suits as a sign of mourning. And here the revenge was triggered. For now, the invitations to the royal family’s Christmas lunch have reached Camilla’s parents – and they would be a new entry – while nothing has gone to Harry and Meghan.

So what will happen to the Sussexes’ Christmas? Most likely they will spend it in California with mother/grandmother Doria and the circle of friends who have become a real family. And also according to the «Daily Mail» which cites sources close to Buckingham Palace «Harry and Meghan would not be welcome at the Royal Christmas at Sandringham» denying the rumors according to which the youngest son of Charles III and his wife would be «anxious to reconstruct the relations and would not refuse an offer to join Her Majesty for the Christmas holidays.”