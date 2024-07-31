No rotation | Today is the last day to take the popular leave – “Can reduce coping at work”

No rotation|Wednesday is the last day to stay on rotation leave before the system ends. The popularity of rotation leave has clearly grown in recent months.

The rotation leave system that was in use in 1996 is going down in history.

Wednesday is the last day to stay on rotation leave, because the change in the law on the abolition of the system will come into effect at the beginning of August.

If you have time off before the law change comes into force, you can use the time off. You can have a maximum of six months off. The last rotation holidays will thus end by the end of January next year.

Rotational leave the popularity has clearly increased during the last months of the system.

According to the statistics collected by the Työtmöytmöyskassos sjönsjörður ry (TYJ), the amount of compensation paid from April to June has been approximately double compared to the previous year.

In June, 4.62 million euros were paid in rotation allowances, while a year earlier they were paid 2.34 million euros in the same month.

Executive Director of TYJ Aki Villman states that the increase in the popularity of non-shifting was expected under the abolition of the system.

Villman says that the number of paid benefits can increase until August and September. The rotation allowances are paid retroactively, so the benefits of those who now start their rotation leave at the end of July will not appear in the statistics until later.

Quantitatively In June, 3,682 people received rotation compensation from unemployment funds, which is 94 percent more than in the same month last year. In May, there were 3,127 recipients of rotation compensation.

In the rotation leave system, an employee who has had a long enough working career has been able to stay on leave for a maximum of six months, during which time the employer hires an unemployed person in his place. During the rotation leave, the employee is paid a rotation allowance.

The conditions of the rotation leave have been tightened twice during its history. In 2014, the work history requirement was increased from ten years to sixteen years, and in 2016 it was increased to the current twenty years.

The number of those who remained on rotating leave decreased significantly after the change in conditions.

“As a result of the strictures, the compensations paid dropped by almost 80 percent,” says Villman.

In 2014, there were still more than 20,000 people on rotational leave. In recent years, the number has been around 5,000 people.

The rotation-free system abolition garnered criticism from HS readers in June. Villman is also upset about the termination of the system.

“Abolishing the system can reduce coping at work, especially for older employees. It can also reduce the employment opportunities of unemployed job seekers.”