No rotation | Anneli Siikonen still had time to apply for and receive rotation leave – “This is precious time”

No rotation|HS readers anticipate that the abolition of the rotation leave system will lead to increased sick leave.

The rotation-free system the abolition gathers criticism from HS readers. Shift leave is considered to support well-being at work and as a sign of appreciation for employees who have had a long working career.

HS asked its readers about their experiences with rotation leave and their opinions about its abolition. There were 88 responses. The article has only used answers whose author’s identity is known to the editor.

Almost all of the respondents are disappointed with the abolition of the rotation leave system.

Many feel that rotation leave has supported coping in a hectic and busy working life, especially towards the end of one’s working career. One respondent says that the rotation leave helped him recover from burnout and depression, which threatened the continuation of his entire working career.

It is said that the rotation leave also made it possible to study alongside work and offered help to parents of families with children in busy years.

The system was also praised for its employment effect. The respondent, who has been on leave several times, says that the employee who was a substitute had received a permanent job after the substitution.

HS told earlierthat the popularity of rotation leave has clearly increased during the current year.

According to statistics, unemployment funds paid shift compensation to more than 2,600 people in April, which is 94 percent more than in April of last year.

For some of the respondents to the survey, getting the rotation leave was easy and they say that the employer or immediate supervisor was helpful and supportive in applying for the rotation leave.

However, the respondents who work in sectors suffering from labor shortages, such as teaching or the social and health sector, say that difficulties in finding a substitute have slowed down the access to rotational leave or prevented it altogether.

Some of the respondents say that their workplace has stipulated that no one will be able to take rotation leave before the system ends.

Those of the respondents who had not received rotation leave despite their will fear that they will run out of energy at work and they will have to stay on sick leave.

Thus visited a 45-year-old man living in Oulu who works as an expert in the public sector.

The man does not want to reveal his identity due to the sensitivity of the matter. The identity is known to the editorial office of Helsingin Sanomat.

The man says that his workload increased at the end of last year to the point where his ability to cope began to be tested. The father of four children had been on partial care leave, but the workload had not actually decreased at all due to the rush.

The man applied for rotation leave at the end of the year, but the employer announced that there were so many applicants that his application could not be accepted. Previously, it had been easy at his workplace to take leave.

At the beginning of the year, the man faced great adversity in his personal life, which completely took away his ability to work. He has been on sick leave since then, which will continue until the end of the summer.

The man says that the overall picture has not been considered in the decision to end the rotation leave. If exhausted employees do not get a rotation leave, they will remain on sick leave.

“What is saved here is lost in health care costs,” he states.

Neither A woman working in the health care sector in the Etelä Savo welfare area couldn’t stay on rotation leave, even though she wanted to.

The woman does not want to reveal her identity or her workplace. The identity is known to HS delivery.

The woman’s employer had said that the leave would only be possible in September, but the change in the law to abolish the system will come into effect already at the end of August.

The woman wonders why the law change comes into effect right in the summer holiday season, when it is most difficult to get substitutes in their field.

“I understand the employer’s side, but I feel terribly upset.”

The woman was about to be on rotation leave already in 2016, but then the work history requirement for rotation leave was increased to twenty years. Due to the change, the woman’s work history no longer met the requirements.

The woman says she is looking for a new job, as she says more than half of her colleagues are also doing. The work is too exhausting and when the benefits are also cut, the motivation to work ends.

He sees rotation leave as an important way to prevent burnout.

“Health and well-being should be managed proactively. With these means, people manage to do this work.”

Anneli Siikonen, who lives in Naantali, is happy that she has had more time to enjoy nature and the sea during her rotation leave.

in Naantali resident Anneli Siikonen had time to apply for and receive rotation leave, which he enjoys most of the time.

Siikonen, who works as an early childhood education teacher, has worked in the field for 36 years. After the rotation leave, there are still five and a half years left in the working career.

“If this work is done until the age of 65, then at this stage it is good to take a break so that you can finish your working career.”

Siikonen says that the industry has been saddened by the termination of rotation leave. The possibility of a longer vacation has been felt to be necessary in a physically and mentally demanding field. Especially towards the end of your working career, you start to notice that recovery takes more time, says Siikonen.

He suspects that, instead of the government’s goal of lengthening working careers, abolishing rotation leave will shorten working careers if people burn out at work.

Siikonen says that he enjoyed with all his heart the fact that he gets to do whatever he wants every morning on his rotation leave. He also says that he spent a lot of time with his little grandchild and that he helped the new family.

“This is precious time.”