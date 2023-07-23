He has been refused the rent of a room due to the color of his skin, even though he has regular Italian citizenship. The story of Menin Hubert Don, 26, an athlete and student from Pavia originally from the Ivory Coast, is making the rounds on the web. In recent days, the boy has published a private chat with the owner of the house on his Facebook profile, censoring his name, who denied him the rental of the room. It was a room inside a two-storey four-room apartment in the area of ​​the scientific institutes of Pavia.

In fact, Menin studies Bioengineering in the Lombard town. “The room is still available – wrote the owner – but now that it’s the beginning we are moving to find an Italian boy. It is the preferred choice of all members of the house. Obviously, if we don’t find it after a while, we’ll see for other solutions and then I’ll write to you”.

The 26-year-old replied rightly annoyed: “I’m Italian, I’m a student, I work. What problems do you have? That is, if I’m a foreigner I don’t have the privilege of living with you? Don’t bother writing, I don’t live with racists. Good continuation”.

“In other situations I would have remained silent but I learned that “those who remain silent consent”, so I refuse to be an accomplice to this shame, I cannot bear that the generation after mine is forced to accept all of this”, said the young athlete, specialized in the 400m dash. “In 22 years of living in Italy – he added in an interview with the newspaper La Provincia Pavese – I have felt the lashings of discrimination, but I have never received such racist treatment. It was enough to say that the room was already rented, I would have accepted it easily. That hurt me.”

After the clamor, the rejoinder of the tenant who published the announcement arrived, without however improving the situation: “From your name I didn’t think you were Italian, it seems normal to me. We live with a foreigner and we are fine, especially me who shares the floor with him. But since he is learning Italian, he would like a roommate to talk to every day ”.

On the net there are many messages of solidarity towards Don, including that of his athletics club, the Cento Torri: “Hubert is an athlete who is part of our family – explained the president Franco Corona – and we are in solidarity with him given the discrimination he has suffered. What happened was unfortunate.”