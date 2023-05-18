Nadal will visit his tennis school in Mallorca on Thursday afternoon and will probably tell there around 4 p.m. that he will not participate in the grand slam. The 36-year-old Spaniard has been sidelined since January with a hip injury. He recently also canceled the tournaments in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome. Many tennis players are preparing there for the second grand slam tournament of the season.
Nadal won Roland Garros fourteen times. The main tournament on clay starts on May 28 in Paris.
