In the Gregorian calendar, 2024 is still missing. In the ideology of the red circle of politics, 2024 has already begun. Alliances begin to materialize. The supreme aspirants are increasingly visible. All this is perceived in the columns, debate tables, in the chambers, and the actions of the government follow the same route.

The revocation of mandate marked the Santiago. The president now has a clear inventory on which to count him. What does he add, where does he have to press, who does he have and who does he have to convert into allies? Who will be the anointed of the National Palace? There are three and one covered… or covered.

The route is traced. López Obrador plays old style with modern strategies. The one who moves will not appear in the photo. One false step and he falls. Not eating cravings is important. First, on June 5 of this year. Six governorships at stake. From the outset, Morena leads four out of six. Various polls agree. The winner will be the president invariably which party wins. All candidates have the approval of the National Palace.

This is nothing more than a laboratory for AMLO and his team. As he anticipated, the president now knows that opposition states are where he has the most chance of growing. The seed of the 4T represents the possibility of a change of government. That is integrated into the mantra of not stealing, not lying and not betraying. Social programs are doing their thing. In 2024 he will have a surgical operation. If 2018 and 2021 were overwhelming and crude respectively. The year of the presidential succession will have a fine, almost invisible fabric. The stage is settling. Now the numbers.

MetricsMX of the SDP portal, where I also collaborate, places Claudia Sheinbaum in Morena with 28.1% of preferences. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard follows with 25.7%. The alliance (PRI, PAN, PRD) has Senator Lily Téllez and Ricardo Anaya as its leaders with 10% and 11.7%, respectively. Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, mayor of Monterrey, appears with 31.1% of the preferences, while Samuel García barely has 7.2% in a Citizen Movement that can become the faithful balance as a divider or ally.

López Obrador already has elements for decision-making. Very important for the CEO of any corporation. The CEO is AMLO and the corporation is the 4T. The opposition should not look back with hope on the result of the revocation. Nor to what they call achievements in Congress. López Obrador has already started his thing. He is operating and as they say on my ranch: “he goes without a rod” like a racehorse that does not need to be spurred or spurred to make it perform better. 71% acceptance in April says it all.

