The negative reputation of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Not only is it the result of a confusing addition of game-as-a-service elements, but many have come to believe that Rocksteady had to cancel a Superman title to focus on this experience. However, This is not the case, since one of the studio's biggest rumors has finally been clarified.

In a new report by Bloomberg it has been revealed that Rocksteady never worked on a Superman game. Let us remember that after the launch of Batman: Arkham Knight Rumors indicated that the studio was developing an experience with the Son of Krypton as the protagonist. However, The person behind this information that emerged in 2020, James Sigfield, has accepted that he was wrong, and the information he received at the time was erroneous. This is what he commented in a talk with Jason Schreier:

“I corrected it in a subsequent tweet, but it was never successful. “The person who gave me the information mixed up the studies.”

According to Schreier, after the launch of Arkham KnightRocksteady began working on Batman Arkham VR, and then an online multiplayer game that was not related to the DC universe went into development. Instead, Warner Bros. Montreal, responsible for Batman: Arkham Origins and Gotham Knightsstarted a project focused on the Suicide Squad in 2016. However, This title was cancelled, and Rocksteady took the reins with a new approach, one that we all already know.

It is so There was never a Superman game in development by Rocksteady, something that could disappoint some, but it does not close the door to this happening in the future. Together with this, let us remember that the Son of Krypton is part of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as one of the main villains, in this way, the possibility is not ruled out that, eventually, the studio will give us an experience focused on this character.

We remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 2, 2024. On related topics, game image goes viral for all the wrong reasons. Likewise, the testers of this title can now talk about it.

Superman 64 affected the industry substantially. It seems like everyone wants to see a game about this character, not because of how interesting he can be, but to redeem the hero from his past crimes. However, he can't deny that a Superman game would be something interesting, but complicated to make a reality.

