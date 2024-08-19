The Kenyans Ezra Tanui in the male branch and Gladys Kwamboka In the women’s category, they have won with authority the third edition of the Carrera del Pacifico Cali 10K, which took place this Sunday with the massive and festive participation of more than 6,000 athletes from all categories, including 60 Elite stars.

Ezra Tanui He has surpassed his own record in this race with a winning time of 28’05”, which exceeds the time he set a year ago of 28’52”.

The Africans set a fast pace from the start of the race and within the first two kilometres four Kenyans and one Colombian took the lead: Ezra Tanui, Patrick Mosin, Amos Langat, Edward Koonyo and Bogotá native Mauricio González. Behind them, Iván González, the current Colombian record holder for the distance, tried to close the gap.

Tanui He accelerated in the final meters, impossible for Mosin to respond to, and he arrived alone at the finish line in the Plazoleta Jairo Varela, setting a new record for the Pacific Cali 10K. Langat completed the podium with a delay of 43 seconds. Mauricio González, who had a great performance on this day, was placed seventh with a time of 29’25” followed by Iván González from Porvenir with a time of 29’30”

Among the women, the situation was no different. Gladys Kwamboka and Daisy Kimely ran a fast distance and left no chance for either of their opponents. The two Kenyans did a fantasy solo to define the new reign and it was Kwamboka, recent winner of the Bogota Half Marathon, who broke the winner’s ribbon, achieving a new record for the race with 32’19”. Kimely was second at 40″ and in the Latin American duel, the Peruvian Jovanna de la Cruz (34’06”) beat Carolina Tabares (34’14”), the best Colombian in the competition.

Rankings

Male Elite

1 Ezra Tanui (Kenya) 28’05”

2. Patrick Mosin (Kenya) 28’08”

3. Amos Langat (Asics Kenya) 28’48”

4. Edward Koonyo (Kenya) 28’58”

5. Juan Perez (Spain) 29’09”

5. Edwin Soi (Kenya) 29’17”

6. Mauricio Gonzalez (Colombia) 29´25”

7.-Ivan Gonzalez (Porvenir) 29´30”

9. Reid Buchanan (USA) 29’44”

10. Salomón Mutai (Uganda) 30’13”

Female Elite

1 Glady Kwamboka (Kenya) 32’19”

2 Daisy Kimely (Kenya) 32’59”

3. Jovanna de La Cruz (Peru) 34’06”

4. Carolina Tabares (Colombia) 34´14”

5. Stephanie Bruce (USA) 34’26”

6. Leidy Lozano (Colombia) 34´36”

7. Shelcy Sarmiento (Porvenir-Colombia) 34´59”

8.- Alexandra Aldana (Colombia) 35´16”

9. Stella Radford (Australia) 35’35”

10. Angie Nocua (Asics-Colombia) 37’14”

