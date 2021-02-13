A severe earthquake struck northeastern Japan late on Saturday evening. The quake hit the region where people are preparing for the tenth anniversary of the March tsunami.

W.A few weeks before the tenth anniversary of the tsunami disaster in northeastern Japan, a severe earthquake shook the region around Fukushima prefecture on Saturday evening local time. The quake occurred around 11:08 p.m. and, according to the American earthquake watch, had a magnitude of 7.1. The epicenter of the quake was about 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Namie near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was damaged in 2011, at a depth of about 60 kilometers.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

There is no danger of a tsunami, said government spokesman Kazunogu Kato. But the population was urged to be careful. The quake could be felt for about two minutes in the capital Tokyo, about 260 kilometers away. According to the television broadcaster NHK, the electricity went out in more than 800,000 households in the northeast. Because it is night, nothing was known about further damage. A landslide was reported from a motorway. The government set up an emergency center.

The energy supplier Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) is checking whether damage has occurred at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The power plant, like most other nuclear power plants in Japan, has been shut down since the tsunami disaster. But radioactively contaminated water could escape from the power plant. Tepco reported about an hour after the earthquake that there had been no abnormalities so far.

On March 11, 2011, an earthquake with a magnitude of 9.1 triggered a tsunami, which hit the coastal region in northeastern Japan with waves more than 15 meters high. Around 19,000 people were killed or are still missing today. In the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the emergency power generators failed and the result was a three-fold meltdown. Tens of thousands of people’s homes have been evacuated.