The soap opera between the footballer Yeferson Soteldo and the Tigers team has come to an end. After days of uncertainty and the tug of war on the part of each side, the university students managed to sell the Venezuelan.
It was through the team Saints of Brazil where they made the purchase of the skilled soccer player official, so now his letter belongs to the South American club.
This publication indicates that Yeferson Soteldo He renewed a definitive contract for four years until June 30, 2027, in addition to highlighting the cost of the transfer, which was around 4 million dollars.
It was in 2022 when Yeferson Soteldo came to Mexican soccer from Toronto FC to sign a contract with the ‘U’ club, where he showed slight flashes, however, due to off-field issues he ended up being loaned to the Santos team from Brazil.
With Tigres he played a total of 19 games, scoring one goal and contributing 2 assists. For his part, with Santos he has played 109 games so far, with 19 goals and 20 assists.
Undoubtedly, a footballer who could shine in Mexico if he had not been in the eye of the hurricane for bad behavior outside the professional fields.
