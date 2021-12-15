Following the rejection of the double complaint presented by Mercedes at the end of the Abu Dhabi GP last Sunday, Max Verstappen was able to celebrate his first world title of his career. A success matured in incredible and extremely controversial circumstances. Until there is definitive certainty regarding Mercedes’ intentions on whether or not to appeal to the FIA, a sword of Damocles remains on the head of the Hasselt native and of all Red Bull. In other articles published on FormulaPassion.it we have highlighted both the legal merits of any Mercedes appeal is there little likelihood that the Stuttgart house will really decide to go through with this dispute.

The world champion team, in protest over the alleged double violation of article 48.12 – the failure to decide to split all the drivers and the additional lap that the Safety Car should have completed, thus effectively guaranteeing victory for Hamilton – asks that there race classification is ‘frozen’ on the previous lap, the 57th of 58. The reasoning made by the Brackley team is that, having all the cars behind the safety car, the final outcome of the race could not have changed. Among the reasons that led to the rejection of the Mercedes complaint, however, there is one that actually contains a rather important meaning within it.

The race commissioners write in the official document that “Mercedes’ request is for the Stewards to remedy the issue by changing the classification to reflect the positions at the end of the penultimate lap. This is a step that the Commissioners believe effectively means shortening the race retroactively, and therefore is not appropriate“. Basically, the duration of a GP cannot be changed after it has been completed. A point perhaps banal, but fundamental in this affair. Even in the event of a hypothetical acceptance by the Federation of the possible Mercedes appeal, it is therefore difficult to imagine what actions the FIA ​​could take in order to change the order of arrival. We are in substantially unexplored territory.

Furthermore, compared to the common cases in which a team lodges a complaint against a driver or a team, in this case there is no no infringement attributable to Red Bull. In fact, the Milton Keynes team was summoned by the commissioners simply as “interested party“, As opposed to the first complaint in which a possible overtaking by Verstappen on Hamilton under the Safety Car was contested. It therefore becomes even more complicated to imagine a modification of the final result that penalizes a team that has not committed violations of the regulation.