Almost two years have passed since the first discovery of the covid-19 and the pandemic began that affected the whole world. During this time, countries had to create some restrictionsbut due to the advance of vaccination several have already decided to raise them.

One of the main reasons many see theto the possibility of returning to normalthat is, at the time when masks were not needed and there was no social distancing, it is that the omicron variant changed the rhythm of the pandemic.

According to the public attitudes and behaviors researcher at Swansea University, Simon Williams, in an interview with the ‘CNN’ network, “the levels of concern about omicron tend to be lower than with the previous variants.” Besides that the fear factor towards the virus is less.

This is because people are no longer afraid of getting it, as they know they will eventually get infected. According to Williams, even in order to get over the virus once and for all, some people actively seek out the virus. A practice that doctors flatly reject.

Next, the countries that have lifted the restrictions to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Finland

At the beginning of February, the government announced that would gradually lift restrictions due to covid-19. He also said that some regions of the country had already peaked from this wave and the burden on the health system has leveled off.

As of February 14, the restrictions of the use of face masks and social distancing in bars, public events and leisure activities and that from March restaurants do the same.

Norway and Denmark

In this month of February, both countries announced the lifting of restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Already it is not mandatory to wear masks indoors and prohibitions in social and cultural life have disappeared. There is normality in the restaurants and the nightclubs reopen.

Use of a mask in open areas in France. Photo: AFP / BERTRAND GUAY

Sweden

The government reported that the situation is stable enough to ease restrictions. It is no longer necessary to show the vaccination certificate for public events nor will there be a limited number of seats.

In fact, the Swedish Public Health agency has submitted a request to the Government so that covid-19 is no longer classified as “a socially dangerous or generally dangerous disease”.

Spain

They are very flexible with the restrictions due to covid-19, since the increase in capacity at public sporting events has already been approved. In addition, the use of face masks is no longer mandatory. in outdoor spaces.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said in an interview with local media that all the indicators of covid-19 “they are improvingespecially when it comes to the circulation of the virus.”

The increase in capacity at public sporting events in Spain was approved. Photo: Alexander Garcia. EFE

Italy

The Council of Ministers approved that from February 11 it will be possible to be outdoors again without a mask. This decision was made due to the improvement in the number of infections in recent weeks.

But nevertheless, It is mandatory to use the mask in closed places such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, gyms and on public transport. In addition, they must wear the FFP2 type mask, which guarantees greater protection.

United Kingdom

This year, the government withdrew most restrictionssuch as the use of mandatory face masks.

The use of the mask has become optional both indoors and outdoors and they have stopped requiring a vaccination card or a negative test for large events.

In addition, they are evaluating the possibility of remove the norm current that forces the infected with the virus to be isolated. Currently, if a person tests positive for the virus, they must self-isolate for five full days, but the last remaining restrictions are scheduled to be lifted by March 24.

The UK has removed most restrictions.

U.S

Various states such as New York, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, California, and Oregon announced that it is no longer necessary to wear masksdespite the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an entity that insists on the need to use it in schools.

Likewise, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical leader of the World Health Organization for covid-19, he said in a question-and-answer session that “it is advisable to wear a mask particularly when they are very close to other people, but especially when they are indoors and even if they are vaccinated.”

Although wearing face masks is still recommended in the country, they have free choice to use it or not. However, in other states it is still mandatory, at least indoors, as is the distance between people.

In states like Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, California, and Oregon, masks are no longer required.

More countries

Countries such as France, Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal have withdrawn the use mandatory outdoor mask. However, some are still restricted from wearing masks indoors or in places where distancing may not be possible.

What does the WHO say?

Several countries have eliminated the use of face masks in public spaces Photo: EFE / EPA / MARTIN DIVISEK

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) told a conference with journalists that the The virus circulates differently in each country.

​

Therefore, they recommend the use of the tools that are at hand.

One is mass vaccination and the other is to reduce the spread of the virus with the use of masks, physical distancing, a good ventilation system and mass testing for the virus.

“How countries use these tools is up to them, but we urge caution because many countries have not yet reached the peak of omicron,” WHO epidemiologist Dr. Kerkhove said on March 1. February.

What will happen to the pandemic in the future?

Some experts in the scientific community are optimistic that the omicron variant may be the last mutation of the virus. In addition, they hope that it will provide a layer of immunity to the world population and we will approach an endemic stage that can be compared to the cold or the flu.

A professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told ‘CNN’: “My view is that it is becoming endemic and will remain endemic for some time, as has happened with other coronaviruses.”

On the other hand, it must be clarified that “endemic doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous; endemic doesn’t mean it’s over. Endemic means low circulation. And what we are seeing, the future of covid-19, is that we will continue to see outbreaks in susceptible populations, ”said Dr. Van Kerkhove.

