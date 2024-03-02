The gameplay Of No Rest for the Wicked was presented with a long video published by Moon Studios: the team behind Ori and the Blind Forest wanted to show their new, ambitious project in this way.
Enriched by commentary from the developers, the video highlights the peculiarities and prerequisites of this production, which we will soon have the opportunity to try given that No Rest for the Wicked will be released in early access on April 18th.
More gameplay
In the past few hours we have published the gameplay video of No Rest for the Wicked published by Game Informer, which also offers an overview of the contents, mechanics and atmospheres of the new adventure by Moon Studios.
In general it can be said that on a stylistic level we are faced with a title with a certain personalitywhich is also expressed in the way the characters move within the scenarios, which is reminiscent of some classic fantasy cartoons.
