No Rest for the Wicked, the next game from Moon Studios – best known as the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest – has been delayed. The new release date is set for second quarter of 2024. Previously, the release was expected by March 2024. The information comes from the financial reports of Take-Two (publisher, via Private Division)

A reason was not given precise for the postponement, but we can assume that it is a logistical necessity, the desire to avoid periods that are too dense with prominent releases or the developers' need to have additional time to optimize the game.

We remind you that No Rest for the Wicked will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 after an early access period on Steam.