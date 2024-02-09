Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, explained that the postponement is to better refine the game, so that it is the best possible for consumers.

No rest for the Wicked the new effort from Moon Studios, the same as the two Ori, was postponed , as announced by Private Division, Take-Two's label that deals with the publication of third-party titles. It will then release in Early Access on Steam in second quarter of 2024 instead of the first, as previously announced.

A date

Note that No rest for the Wicked doesn't have one yet official release date for the final version (not even for the early access one, actually), which will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as on PC.

In the meantime, Moon Studios plans to present the game extensively during the digital showcase on March 1, 2024. It is an action role-playing game, a new genre for the team, which however seems intent on having its say, given that it is the the studio's dream project, made possible by the success of the Ori.

No rest for the Wicked was presented in December 2023 and for now not much is known about it. We'll see if Moon Studios can maintain the same high standards as its previous titles.