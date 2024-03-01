The development team has its own idea of ​​how long Early Access will last, but is not ready to communicate an actual release date due to the possibility that the project will undergo changes under the pressure of community feedback . In short, let's look forward to future updates.

Moon Studios announced, during its showcase today, the release date in early access Of No Rest for the Wicked : April 18, 2024. So there isn't much left to play this new action role-playing game, at least on PC.

Other details

No Rest for the Wicked is coming

The Early Access version of No Rest for the Wicked will include the first chapter of the main campaign, some bosses, many weapons, armor and other items, various skills for the characters and the possibility of using the crafting system. There will also be weekly and daily events to get extra loot.

Of course, the game world will also have a lot to offer, but to discover more you will have to solve the problems side missions offered by the various non-player characters. Players will also be able to purchase a house and furnish it to their taste.

A will also be available endgame content: The Cerim Crucible dungeon. It should be underlined that the price of the game in early access will be lower than that of the final version, as often happens in these cases.

Before leaving you, we remind you that No Rest for the Wicked is also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It has not been announced when we will be able to play the console versions.