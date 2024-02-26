Moon Studios has announced a new presentation on Twitch dedicated to No Rest for the Wickedthe new action RPG from the authors of the Ori series, which will be staged on March 1, 2024 at 6:00 pm Italian time on Twitch.

The Digital Showcase of No Rest for the Wicked, this is the name of the event in question, should show new details of the game presumably with live gameplay, capable of making us delve deeper into this interesting title for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series .

The team promises an immersion “in combat system brutal and precision-based” of No Rest for the Wicked, as well as shedding light on “new and innovative mechanics that aim to push the genre forward, along with much more”.