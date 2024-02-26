Moon Studios has announced a new presentation on Twitch dedicated to No Rest for the Wickedthe new action RPG from the authors of the Ori series, which will be staged on March 1, 2024 at 6:00 pm Italian time on Twitch.
The Digital Showcase of No Rest for the Wicked, this is the name of the event in question, should show new details of the game presumably with live gameplay, capable of making us delve deeper into this interesting title for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series .
The team promises an immersion “in combat system brutal and precision-based” of No Rest for the Wicked, as well as shedding light on “new and innovative mechanics that aim to push the genre forward, along with much more”.
An interesting action RPG for several reasons
The game is in fact one of the most interesting innovations among those that have emerged unexpectedly recently, announced during the TGA 2023 evening with a trailer that immediately caught attention.
Part of the expectation that characterizes it is due to the curriculum of the authors, who after Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps obviously count on a large number of fans waiting to discover their new production, but it is a game fascinating in his own right too.
You can get to know him better in our special that we published shortly after his presentation, while we remember that No Rest for the Wicked was postponed by Take-Two.
