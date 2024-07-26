“After releasing Wicked into Early Access, the entire team spent a month prioritizing bug fixes and other hotfixes, as is typical for new games,” the team explains, adding, “After that initial quick rollout, we began a new phase of internal development. At that point, we felt it was the right time to transition from smaller, yet important, updates to a development style focused on larger, more meaningful content updates. This resulted in the first content update for Wicked, called “The Crucible.”

Moon Studios has released an update for the version in No Rest for the Wicked Early Access his action game.

No Rest for the Wicked Update

This update features the “Cerim Crucible” in an expanded version, a new enemy faction, a new trader, a new upgrade system and more. A dedicated trailer has also been released which you can see below.

The Cerim Crucible now has the triple the number of causal roomsa new visual theme, a new vendor, and a new gameplay system called Echoes. Echoes allow you to customize your exploration with various effects and bonuses. Enemies also drop “traces” needed to activate Echoes at any time.

The new trader It is called The Seneschal who feeds on Vesproseme, which is found in the Crucible. As you advance in the Crucible you will find more and more of them to feed to the vendor and thus obtain Embers and other resources.

The Seneschal of No Rest for the Wicked

THE Vespers They are a new group of enemies that are currently only in the Crucible but will also appear on the surface in the future. They are lost souls infected by the Pestilence and now glow with a sort of corrupted bioluminescence.

Access to the Crucible It has also been teased: just activate the “Silent or Not” mission with Elsa, as soon as your character enters Sacrament and completes the first mission of the campaign.

Freeze your enemies and shatter them to pieces in No Rest of the Wicked

It was then introduced the “Sublime” enhancement which, through The Seneschal, increases stats and improves enchantments, valid for the rest of the game and not just for the Crucible.

Some areas of the surface have been expanded, these are Fosso Nero and Passo Innominato which now have more secrets and surprises to discover. fights have been improved with the ability to freeze, crush, and slash enemies. There are also a number of stray animals to cuddle. It all ends with some technical improvements and the fact that No Rest for the Wicked is now verified on Steam Deck.

Finally, we leave you with our first few hours of the Moon Studios game.