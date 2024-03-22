No Rest for the Wicked was presented during the Future Games Show 2024 with a new panoramic trailer which summarizes the latest information revealed by Moon Studios about their promising action RPG.
Not only that: the development team also lent itself to one short interview during the event, providing further details and meeting all players on April 18th for the launch of No Rest for the Wicked in early access on Steam.
A fundamental project
Announced at The Game Awards 2023, No Rest for the Wicked is the new game from Moon Studios and stands as a fundamental project for the talented team behind Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
In fact, since it is an independent reality, it is clear that the future of the studio will depend on the fate of this title, which wanted to take a risk by focusing on a very different experience compared to what has been achieved so far.
