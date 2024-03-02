No Rest for the Wicked is the protagonist of a gameplay videos published by Game Informer, with approximately nineteen minutes of in-game sequences that introduce us to the mechanics and atmospheres of the new game Moon Studios.

Releasing on April 18th in early access, No Rest for the Wicked stands as a particularly ambitious project for the authors of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, due to the three-dimensional setting but not only.

In the video we see many RPG elements that characterize the experience, in which we will find ourselves exploring large, dark dungeons in search of treasures but always ready to face new and dangerous adversaries.