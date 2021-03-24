JIt is now official: Germany is apparently not in a position to order two “rest days” within a week in times of ongoing emergency. After weeks of debates about more pragmatism, less bureaucratic nitpicking and decisive action, this is an oath of disclosure. Germany can’t.

Badly prepared, badly organized, badly carried out: the fate of the “rest days” over Easter was also attached to a ghostly federal-state conference that had spent eleven hours discussing things that did not justify this effort. In the end, the proposal allegedly came from the head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun, apparently based on virological expertise, without even having been examined in terms of its consequences. It is therefore only logical that the Chancellor took responsibility for the “mistake” – even if it was certainly not just her mistake. One could therefore also say: the Chancellery cannot.

That is, however, doubly remarkable. Has Merkel ever admitted a mistake and apologized for it? But above all: Was it a mistake at all? The criticism of the resolutions in the parliamentary group meetings must have been stormy on Tuesday; But the uprising was not based on the observation of the infection process, but mainly on the fact that the Easter holiday inland seemed to fall into the water – while air travel to Mallorca can be booked. On Wednesday morning, the heads of the state chancelleries got together. It was a good thing that from now on the withdrawal could be represented in such a way that the administrative burden threatened to become higher than the benefit that the “rest days” would bring.

It’s not quite like that, of course. Because does anyone believe that this Easter can be very different from Easter last year? Isn’t it incredibly easy to keep still for five days over the holidays that are already due?

The rest days will be called differently

Even countries that are in the middle and not, like Germany, at the beginning of their vaccination campaign have to adhere to a lockdown that is tougher than the German one. The exponential growth of infections cannot be stopped without measures that go beyond the resolutions of the beginning of March (“opening perspective in five steps”). The federal-state conference ultimately served to take the “emergency brake” seriously, which is part of the current step-by-step plan, but which threatened to be neglected over Easter. The “rest days” were nothing more than an upgraded emergency brake. So what is almost inevitably rolling towards Germany? Rest days. They will just be called differently.

For the Prime Ministers and the Federal Chancellor, the damage is twice as great: Germany will not be able to avoid drastic new measures, and trust in the politics of the Chancellor and country leaders is now even more on the decline. On top of that, the Chancellor takes on a responsibility that not only she has – since the beginning of the pandemic, responsibility has also been with the federal states, which have such different interests that the country is in danger of tearing apart.

“We can’t go on like this,” said Armin Laschet the morning after. Then the Prime Minister spoke from him. If it had been the CDU chairman and possible candidate for chancellor, one would have to add: From this day on, Merkel is no longer expected to know how to do it better. But from the CDU chairman and possible chancellor candidates.