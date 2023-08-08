No resignation for Marcello De Angelis: “He is saddened”

The governor of Lazio Francesco Rocca has decided: Marcello De Angelis, at the center of the controversy for his words on the Bologna massacre, will remain in his post. No resignation, therefore, for the communication manager of the Lazio region as requested by the opposition.

“I met Marcello De Angelis yesterday, late in the evening, and after long reflections and a careful and sincere discussion, I have decided not to revoke his trust. Therefore, he will keep the direction of Institutional Communication in the Region ”said the governor of Lazio.

“After a long reflection, I have therefore decided to understand and not push away a person who is sincerely grieved and who, undoubtedly, is a valid resource for my structure” added Rocca.

Francesco Rocca then added: “I am well aware that what Marcello De Angelis said in recent days in relation to the Bologna massacre has offended and disturbed many, but his was an error dictated by a strong personal and emotional involvement to tragic events that, still today, animate the conscience and the national political debate”.

“My first thought, in recent days, went to the families of the victims of Bologna and how a wrong word can reopen wounds that have never healed,” added the governor.

Yesterday, Monday 7 August, before the clarifying meeting with Francesco Rocca, Marcello De Angelis had written a long post on Facebook in which he apologized for what had previously been declared.

For Fdi, therefore, the case is closed. Not for the opposition, however, who continue to believe De Angelis’ words are “incompatible with the important institutional role he covers”.

“Three days later, after having insulted the memory of 85 people killed by fascist terrorism, De Angelis is still there, head of communication for the Lazio Region. Protected by Rocca and by the silence of Giorgia Meloni” wrote the senator of the Democratic Party Alessandro Zan on Twitter.