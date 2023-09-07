Home page World

Firefighters lift a kidney patient across a road damaged by a rainstorm in Kala Nera, Greece. © Thodoris Nikolaou/AP/dpa

Water masses make their way through the streets, sweeping people and cars away: Greece is experiencing a rain disaster. Western Turkey and Bulgaria are also affected.

Athens/Istanbul – The situation remains tense in the regions of Southeast Europe affected by severe storms. In Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey, the heavy rains have so far claimed at least 14 lives. The situation in Central Greece is particularly dramatic. There the fire brigade recovered the body of a man near the city of Karditsa yesterday evening. The victim was discovered under a car, the fire department said. Meanwhile, EU politicians are calling for more support for the affected countries.

Heavy rain had caused rivers to burst their banks. Many roads and bridges were destroyed or badly damaged. Chaos reigned in central Greece on Wednesday. In the meantime, around 400 people were waiting on a ferry in the bay in front of the port city of Volos, which was not allowed to dock due to the storm damage.

Numerous villages without electricity, mobile phone network and internet

Greek geologist Efthymis Lekkas told journalists that a conclusive assessment of the fatalities was not possible. Numerous villages in the regions affected by the storms cannot currently be reached due to landslides and some also have no electricity, no mobile phone network and no Internet.

There were seven deaths in Turkey as of Wednesday; Another 31 people were injured, it said. There were at least four dead on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, in Greece the number of victims was three by Wednesday evening. In Turkey, the metropolis of Istanbul was also affected by flooding. In Bulgaria, the storm raged on the Black Sea coast.

Warning of further storms

In Greece in particular, but also in Turkey, the situation is expected to remain tense today. Turkish authorities warned of further storms in the Black Sea region. Storm “Daniel” is also said to continue to rage in central Greece on Thursday. Only in Bulgaria does the situation seem to be easing – it shouldn’t rain there for the time being.

Meanwhile, EU Parliament Vice President Katarina Barley called for EU aid for the affected countries. As with previous natural disasters in other member states, the EU solidarity fund should be used for reconstruction, the SPD politician told the editorial network Germany (RND). It would be a mistake to think that these are just ordinary weather phenomena.

2023 hottest summer on record

According to the EU climate change service Copernicus, the summer of 2023 from June to August was by far the hottest globally since records began in 1940. The average temperature during the period was 16.77 degrees, which was 0.66 degrees above average , once again significantly higher than in the previous record year 2019 with 16.48 degrees.

Other parts of the world also struggled with the aftermath of storms. In southern Brazil, the death toll rose to at least 28. Typhoon Haikui swept across southern China, killing at least two people. dpa