Riya Chakraborty and Shouvik Chakraborty jailed in drug cases have not been relieved. The judicial custody period of both has now been extended till 20 October. Riya and Shauvik’s judicial custody was going to end on Tuesday, October 6. But it has now been extended again. Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on 8 September, after which he was sent to Byculla Jail in Mumbai on 9 September. The Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has arrested Riya Chakraborty as well as her brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda. Riya and Shouvik were presented before the court on Tuesday through video conferencing.