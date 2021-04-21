This was announced yesterday at the same time that the Council explained it has approached the Central Government to allow citizens who have been immunized to be allowed to travel between regions.

So, it will be the 27th of April when the Council announces whether they will tightening or slackening restrictions on movement, business opening times and the night curfew.

The Vice PM for the Council, Juan Marín, said that the pandemic in Andalucia was on a stable plateau with some days the figures climbing and others, coming down. The overall average for Andalucía for the last 14 days is 263,72 cases, yet for the last seven days it was only 115 cases, so the situation might be improving; hence the decision to postpone making changes.

He also pointed out that the age of patients requiring ICU treatment has dropped which means, he considers, that the mortality rate is dropping too.

As for how the vaccination program is going in Andalucia, Minister Aguirre said that 100% of those aged 80 or over have had their first jab and that 80% have had their second one, too.

As for those in their 70s, those aged 75 and above have received their first jab and that they have started vaccinated those of 73 and below. Those in their 70s are being administered Pfizer and it is expected that within three weeks or less the 70s age group will be fully vaccinated. I have emphasized, however, that these calculations are based on Andalucía continuing to receive vaccine supplies at the present rate.

Those aged between 60 and 65 are being given AstraZeneca. As for the 66-69 group, he said that he would propose before the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System in Madrid that the vaccination process can begin this Thursday.

He will also propose that those below the age of 60 who volunteer for AstraZeneca or Janssen jabs can receive them.

Editorial note: Andalucía has its health-committee meetings where they announce changes that only affect the region. However, once a week all regional health ministers meet together with the Minister of Health for the Central Government, where proposals are made and decisions taken that affect the whole of Spain. It is the former that has been postponed; not the latter.

(News: Andalucia)