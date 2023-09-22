Home page World

Fake news is spreading on social media that Ukrainians can retire at 50. Why this is nonsense.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, countless false reports have spread BuzzFeed News Germany for a while in one Fake news ticker has collected. The claim is currently appearing again and again on social media that refugees from Ukraine arrive in Germany in their mid-50s pension could go. This is wrong, the German pension insurance corrects.

Fake News: Ukrainians have no special pension rights

Old-age pensions in Germany can only be drawn from the age of 63 at the earliest, provided that there are 35 years of pension law, and only with deductions. These “general” pension regulations also apply to refugees from Ukraine, writes the German Pension Insurance in a statement Fact check. The fact that there is a special right for Ukrainians when it comes to pensions (see below) is one of them Fake news in the Ukraine war (here eleven that were shockingly successful).

The same pension law applies to foreigners when it comes to receiving a German pension Retirement age like for German citizens. Refugees from Ukraine cannot retire earlier than you, even if they work in Germany for 35 years. “The statutory retirement age varies – depending on the type of old-age pension – between 63 and 67 years,” says the German Pension Insurance. You want to know, when can you retire without losses? Here we tell you.

Every employee in Germany who is subject to social insurance contributions pays into the German pension insurance. This would also allow foreigners, such as Ukrainian citizens, to acquire German pension rights (which are in your… Pension information is available, which we explain here). However, these only arise after five years of paying contributions to the German pension insurance and reaching the statutory retirement age.

When it comes to pensions, Ukraine is a “contractless foreign country” for Germany

Periods completed in Ukraine are irrelevant for a pension in Germany, according to the German Pension Insurance. Since the country is not a member state of the European Union, “European” regulations do not apply when examining pension claims. In addition, there is no ratified social security agreement between Germany and Ukraine, which is why it is a “foreign country without a contract” in terms of pension law.

Only for the very small group of late repatriates recognized under the Federal Expellees Act among people who have fled Ukraine are periods completed in Ukraine recognized as German insurance periods. The regulations of the Foreign Pension Act apply. But here too, the “usual” age limits apply from 63. In contrast Gender Pension Gapthere is no difference in age between Ukrainians and Germans.

