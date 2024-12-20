There is no punishment for Cuadra Fernández nor Pizarro Gómezthe members who were in charge of dispensing justice in the Villarreal – Betis and that they decided to expel Chimy Avila half an hour into the game, leaving the Green and Whites with ten. The Heliopolitan club protested greatly against a play that it considered unfair and now sees how the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has designated them to participate in the matches of the day this weekend, without punishment or refrigerator for these members.

So, Cuadra Fernandezwho was a field referee at Cerámica and who opted for a direct red card for Chimy for a foul in the center of the field that according to all the specialists would have deserved only a yellow card, will be in the VAR at Real Madrid – Sevilla, while Pizarro Gomezwho is a specialist video referee, has been appointed for this job in tonight’s Girona – Valladolid.

The fact is that the Betic complaints have had no effect even on these decisions of the CTA that he presides. the Sevillian Luis Medina Cantalejo nor in the resolutions of the Disciplinary and Appeal committees, which have rejected both the allegations in the minutes and the appeal of the green and white legal services and have sanctioned Chimy with a one-match suspension.

The same CTA has appointed the Catalan Víctor for Betis – Rayo Vallecano this weekend at the Benito Villamarín stadium Garcia Verdurawho has only whistled four games against the green and white, with a balance of two wins, one draw and one loss. The closest precedent is the home duel against Mallorca that ended 1-2 this season, while the three previous matches were last season: 1-1 in Granada, 1-0 against Las Palmas and 0-2 in Pamplona. He will be assisted from the VAR by the Canarian Juan Luis Polished Santana.