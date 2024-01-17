Red Bull courts Norris

From a 2025 perspective, obviously the most coveted seat is that of Red Bullwith Sergio Perez who seems destined to end his relationship with the Anglo-Austrian team at the end of the next championship.

And it's no mystery that Christian Horner and Helmut Marko are together looking at McLarenwith the two young Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who seem to have been targeted by the world champion team.

Brown wants to lock down Norris

Both McLaren drivers have contracts that are far from over, with Piastri due to end in 2026 and Norris signing a deal until 2025.

In particular precisely on the future of Lando Norris and on the court of Red Bull, McLaren number one Zak Brown wanted to clear up any doubts: “We cannot control whether team members receive approaches from outside. But I have faith in the relationship we have with Lando, I know he is looking forward to this season and was very impressed with what he saw in the second half of 2023. He loves working with Andrea and with the team. I'm sure it will stay here“, concluded the American on the sidelines of the presentation of the new livery.