Unfortunately for the Italian car market the month of December it was no different from the previous ones. Compared to 2020, the data speak of a reduction of 27.5 per cent. With the data of the last 31 days of the year 2021, which closes with 86,679 registrations, the number of new cars sold in the entire year has stopped at 1,457,952 units, with a slight increase of 76,000 cars compared to 2020 (+ 5.5%) but with 460,000 cars lost compared to 2019 (-24%).

According to Unrae, the National Union of Foreign Motor Vehicle Representatives, the cause of this collapse is not so much Covid, nor the semiconductor crisis, but rather it would be “the policy of fragmented support“. “THE UNRAE – stated the President Michele Crisci – reiterates the strong disconcertment over the Institutions’ decision not to assign the economic resources necessary to incentivize the car market with a three-year plan in the Budget Law. So far, the scarce resources allocated with “stop and go” interventions have had a positive impact in promoting electric mobility: registrations of full-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles have, in fact, increased by 274% in the last year and a half, with an undoubted positive impact on the renewal of the park and on the reduction of emissions“.

In a note, UNRAE notes that in the European context, Italy stands out among the major markets as the only one not to have provided any resources for the automotive sector. For 2022 alone, between PNRR and Budget Laws, Germany has allocated 2,100 million euros, France 1,245 million and Spain 619 million euros.

From the point of view of fuel, petrol and diesel, with a dizzying collapse in December, closed the year with a share of 29.7% and 22.6% respectively. LPG, with a recovery of share, in 2021 rises to 7.3% of representativeness, while methane stops at 2.1% of the total. The hybrids closed the year at 29%, with the “full” ones at 6.9% and the “mild” ones at 22.1%. In December the pure electric ones obtained a 7% share and the plug-in 6.4%; in the year as a whole they closed at 4.6% and 4.7% respectively, with a total of 136,854 vehicles registered. In the segments, small cars and D are growing, while medium-sized cars (C) are decreasing.

Among the body shops, the end of the year sees a further increase in share for crossover and off-road, to 48.2% of the overall share, compared to a contraction of sedans to 44.6% and station wagons to 3.6%. The second-hand market recorded a new slight decline in December on 2020 by 0.6% with 274,998 changes of ownership gross of mini-revolutions. In the 12 months of the year 2021, the 3,452,755 transfers mark an increase of 14.4% over 2020, but there is still a decline of 17.5% over the same period in 2019.